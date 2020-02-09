A spacious yet cozy stone-exterior house on a large lot in Mastic Beach is on the market for $250,000.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom two-story Cape on Whittier Drive has a sizable backyard and large wooden deck on an almost quarter-acre fenced-in property.

The home boasts a stone, wood-burning fireplace with a heat insert in the living room that helps warm the house in the winter.

The kitchen has a peninsula with room for a few stools, as well as space for a sizable table.

The first floor includes the kitchen, full bathroom, a bedroom, living room and dining room, that listing agent Maria Smith of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life noted can be used as a family room.

“It’s a versatile floor plan,” Smith said.

The second floor of the 1941 house has three additional bedrooms.

The home has a hardwood/laminate hybrid throughout, uses oil heat and doesn’t need any major work, Smith said.

The roof and refrigerator were both replaced over the last year, the white PVC fence was installed in 2017, as were the dishwasher and stove, Smith said.

The current owners bought the house a few years ago and are selling it because a job transfer is taking them out of state, Smith said.

It’s close to nearby beaches and marinas and there’s no flood insurance required, she said.

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $8,600.