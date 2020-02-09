TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Spacious Mastic Beach Cape on the market for $250,000

This two-story Mastic Beach Cape with a sizable

This two-story Mastic Beach Cape with a sizable backyard and large wooden deck is listed for $250,000. Credit: Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A spacious yet cozy stone-exterior house on a large lot in Mastic Beach is on the market for $250,000.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom two-story Cape on Whittier Drive has a sizable backyard and large wooden deck on an almost quarter-acre fenced-in property.

The home boasts a stone, wood-burning fireplace with a heat insert in the living room that helps warm the house in the winter.

The kitchen has a peninsula with room for a few stools, as well as space for a sizable table.

The first floor includes the kitchen, full bathroom, a bedroom, living room and dining room, that listing agent Maria Smith of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life noted can be used as a family room.

“It’s a versatile floor plan,” Smith said.

The second floor of the 1941 house has three additional bedrooms.

The home has a hardwood/laminate hybrid throughout, uses oil heat and doesn’t need any major work, Smith said.

The roof and refrigerator were both replaced over the last year, the white PVC fence was installed in 2017, as were the dishwasher and stove, Smith said.

The current owners bought the house a few years ago and are selling it because a job transfer is taking them out of state, Smith said.

It’s close to nearby beaches and marinas and there’s no flood insurance required, she said.

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $8,600.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search