TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Mastic Beach Cape on the market for $289,500

The house is on a half-acre with a

The house is on a half-acre with a lot of opportunity to expand, the agent says. Credit: Long Island Virtual Tours/Blake Schwartz

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-bedroom, one-bath Cape-style home is on the market in Mastic Beach for $289,500. The annual property taxes are $6,957.

"The house is really adorable," says Caryn Alfano, who is listing the home with Anthony Alfano, of Century 21 Cor Ace Realty. "It was totally redone by the sellers within the last two years. It would be the perfect place to either start or retire in. It’s on a half-acre of land: a lot of opportunity to expand, to either build up or build out. It’s got a beautiful open floor plan. It would be a great home to retire in."

The house has cathedral ceilings and wood rafters that extend from the kitchen into the living room, hardwood floors, a partially finished basement with cedar closets and laundry area, and backyard deck. The renovations included the eat-in-kitchen, bathroom, loft, basement, windows, doors, electric, plumbing, roof, siding, deck, pavers and driveway.

The home is down the road from Osprey Point Park, which has a fishing pier and docking slips, and is close to Smithtown Beach and marina, Wertheim Nature Preserve and public transportation.

"It’s in a great area," says Alfano. "There’s a lot for families to do. It’s close to shopping; it’s close to the public library, which is, in my opinion, one of the best libraries in the whole area."

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Stony Brook Medicine is seeking COVID-19 survivors to Suffolk groups seek to alleviate emotional toll of COVID-19
Ben Brinkmann, left, and his brother Hank co-own Southold to seek eminent domain to stop would-be hardware store
Bethpage Fire Department and Nassau County police on Massapequa man charged in fatal crash, police say
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday called Republicans denounce Bellone warnings about police cuts
Nassau and Suffolk County officials said most of Major crime down on Long Island during first half of 2020, statistics show
Outside the Miller Place law office of attorney Lawsuit says rapper's sister, girlfriend attacked LI beachgoers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search