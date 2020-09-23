Mastic Beach Cape on the market for $289,500

A two-bedroom, one-bath Cape-style home is on the market in Mastic Beach for $289,500. The annual property taxes are $6,957.

"The house is really adorable," says Caryn Alfano, who is listing the home with Anthony Alfano, of Century 21 Cor Ace Realty. "It was totally redone by the sellers within the last two years. It would be the perfect place to either start or retire in. It’s on a half-acre of land: a lot of opportunity to expand, to either build up or build out. It’s got a beautiful open floor plan. It would be a great home to retire in."

The house has cathedral ceilings and wood rafters that extend from the kitchen into the living room, hardwood floors, a partially finished basement with cedar closets and laundry area, and backyard deck. The renovations included the eat-in-kitchen, bathroom, loft, basement, windows, doors, electric, plumbing, roof, siding, deck, pavers and driveway.

The home is down the road from Osprey Point Park, which has a fishing pier and docking slips, and is close to Smithtown Beach and marina, Wertheim Nature Preserve and public transportation.

"It’s in a great area," says Alfano. "There’s a lot for families to do. It’s close to shopping; it’s close to the public library, which is, in my opinion, one of the best libraries in the whole area."