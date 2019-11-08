TODAY'S PAPER
Waterfront Mastic Beach home lists for $199,900

A waterfront home in Mastic Beach is on

A waterfront home in Mastic Beach is on the market for $199,900. Credit: DeBarbieri Associates

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A waterfront home in Mastic Beach is on the market for $199,900.

Located on Home Creek off Moriches Bay, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom house features an eat-in-kitchen, a sunroom, central air conditioning and Thermopane windows.

The home overlooks the Fire Island National Preserve and is close to Osprey Park in the William Floyd School District.

It is on a .4-acre lot. Annual property taxes are $7,877.

The listing agents are Christopher Neitzel and Eric Neitzel of DeBarbieri Associates.

