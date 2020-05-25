Mastic Beach house on double lot lists for $225,000

An updated two-bedroom house on a double lot in Mastic Beach is on the market for $225,000.

The Daisy Drive house has a recently remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, brand new windows, roof and central air conditioning, as well as hardwood floors throughout.

Most of the house has been updated in the past five years and high hat lights were added throughout the house, including in the closets.

The large property has a 1½-car garage and an attached workshop with numerous uses.

“The garage definitely makes it worth it on the property,” listing agent Jeffrey Jimenez of EXP Realty said.

The 1939 house also has an unfinished utility basement and an attic for storage.

The property is a short drive to Smith Point County Park, with its beach, campground and marina.

The owners “were really big beach people,” Jimenez said. “They bought it for the proximity to the beach.”

Living in New Jersey, the owner since 2013 is selling to move to San Francisco for work.

The taxes on the 120x100-foot lot in the William Floyd School District are $4,274.