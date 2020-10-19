TODAY'S PAPER
By Stacey Altherr Special to Newsday @staceyaltherr
Print

A short walk to the beach is the benefit of this large home in the Osprey Point waterfront area of Mastic Beach. The other? Despite its proximity to water, it is not in the flood zone as are many other houses in the community. The home is listed for $399,000.

"It’s a beautiful home," says Lisa Jaeger, listing agent at Keller Williams. "And it’s big."

The two-story, five-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1974, has an updated kitchen, including custom maple cabinets, Corian countertops, and hardwood floors. Each of the bathrooms has also been updated.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, and there are Anderson windows throughout.

In the flat, fully fenced quarter-acre yard is a 20-by-10-foot patio with a retractable awning. A detached 1½-car garage has both a front and side entrance.

The central air conditioning system, on two zones as is the heat, has a UV-light purification system.

"It kills any bacteria that may be in the AC system," Jaeger says.

The home also comes with a 10-kilowatt Generac generator that can electrify the house when the utility power is out.

The present owners are empty-nesters, and are looking to move to warmer climes, Jaeger says.

The home is within the William Floyd School District boundary. Taxes are $9,300.

