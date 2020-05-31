Renovated Mastic Beach ranch lists for $234,900

A recently renovated ranch-style home in Mastic Beach is listed for $234,900. The annual property taxes are $6,516.

The three-bedroom, one-bath home was almost completely renovated, says listing agent Katherine Quinn of Signature Homes of New York. The house has a new roof, windows, kitchen, floors, including the bedrooms, and bathroom. The driveway was just seal-coated and the lawn reseeded.

“The location is wonderful, because you’re close to everything,” Quinn says. “You’re close to beaches, boating, shopping. And there’s everything pretty much accessible within a few minutes of you, which is great. It’s like country living, but it’s still close to everything that you can need.”

Situated on a 0.28-acre lot, the house is in the William Floyd School District

“If somebody wanted to add a shed, or maybe a garage at some point, I don’t see why they wouldn’t be able to with the proper permits," Quinn says, adding, “It does have a good piece of property. It’s a great space to hang out outside, especially during this time: plenty of space to have for your family and still not be on top of each other.”