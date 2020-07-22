TODAY'S PAPER
Mastic Beach ranch near waterways lists for $265,000

The kitchen is bright, with skylights.

The kitchen is bright, with skylights. Credit: VHT Studios

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A two-bedroom, two-bath ranch home in Mastic Beach is listing for $265,000. The annual property taxes are $5,194.

Built in 1954, the house has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and a large, fenced backyard with a patio and shed.  

The current owner, who gutted the entire house, has a penchant for country-style decor, says listing agent Heather Malone of Coach Real Estate Associates.

“She’s added a bunch of details with that country theme,” says Malone. “It’s actually nice and open with the skylights in the kitchen, so it makes it airy and really bright in there. They also added a wood burning stove in the living room, that adds to the country feel. And that’s how they heat the house basically in the wintertime.”

Sitting on a 0.36-acre lot, the home is in the William Floyd School District and is close to small waterways ideal for kayaks and other watercraft that lead to the Great South Bay, Forge Point Park and beaches.

