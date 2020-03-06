Mastic Cape on the market for $269,000

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape in Mastic is on the market for $269,000.

The Mastic Boulevard house, built in 1966, sits on just under a quarter of an acre, uses oil heat and has hardwood on the first floor.

A living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom make up the first floor, and two more bedrooms and a second bathroom round out the second floor.

The house has a full, unfinished basement that’s “high and dry,” listing agent Andrea Paredes of Keller Williams Realty Elite said.

“The bedrooms are decent size, it’s a cute home,” Paredes said. The backyard is partially fenced and “there’s nothing behind it so it’s open.”

The owner purchased the house in 2003 and legally converted the garage into a family room, complete with a working wood-burning fireplace.

The owner rents the house, and is relocating to Las Vegas, so she wants to sell the property, Paredes said.

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $7,948.