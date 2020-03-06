TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Mastic Cape on the market for $269,000

Taxes on the quarter-acre property are $7,948.

Taxes on the quarter-acre property are $7,948. Credit: Keller Williams Realty Elite

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape in Mastic is on the market for $269,000.

The Mastic Boulevard house, built in 1966, sits on just under a quarter of an acre, uses oil heat and has hardwood on the first floor.

A living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom make up the first floor, and two more bedrooms and a second bathroom round out the second floor.

The house has a full, unfinished basement that’s “high and dry,” listing agent Andrea Paredes of Keller Williams Realty Elite said.

“The bedrooms are decent size, it’s a cute home,” Paredes said. The backyard is partially fenced and “there’s nothing behind it so it’s open.”

The owner purchased the house in 2003 and legally converted the garage into a family room, complete with a working wood-burning fireplace.

The owner rents the house, and is relocating to Las Vegas, so she wants to sell the property, Paredes said.

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $7,948.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search