Mastic Cape on the market for $299,990

A four-bedroom Cape on a corner lot in Mastic is on the market for $299,990.

The two-bathroom house on Moriches Avenue was built in 1982 and underwent renovations in the last 10 years, including updating the kitchen, bathrooms and adding laminate wood flooring, listing agent Annamarie Marino of Century 21 AA Realty said.

The house also has a new roof, new exterior siding and stone on the front, she said.

The seller has owned the property, which has oil heating and an unfinished basement, for seven years and is selling now to move out of state, Marino said.

"It is a very cozy house," she said. "When you’re inside, something about it feels very cozy."

The eat-in kitchen has sliding glass doors leading to the backyard, which is fully fenced in.

Property taxes on the lot in the William Floyd School District are $7,882.