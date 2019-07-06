A renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch-style home in Mastic is on the market for $229,000.

The house has a new roof, heating and electrical systems, light fixtures, interior and exterior paint, bathroom, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is an open floor plan as well as nine skylights and vaulted ceilings,

The listing agent is Karen Gole of New Horizons Realty of Long Island.