Mastic home with water views on the market for $269,500

A two-bedroom, two-bath home with water views is on the market in Mastic for $269,500.

Recent updates include a new roof, heating, kitchen, updated with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, bathrooms with new vanities and tiling, recessed lighting throughout, hardwood floors and new luxury vinyl plank flooring and washer/dryer on the lower level, says Alexander Goldenberg of Coach Real Estate Associates, who is listing the house with Fran Saer.

"The really cool thing about the house is that it has nice scenic water views pretty much year round," says Goldenberg, speaking of the channel that leads out to Atlantic Ocean.

The basement has a separate entrance and bathroom and ample space to possibly add a third bedroom, Goldenberg notes.

A brand new vinyl fence encloses the 0.09-acre property.

Located in the William Floyd School District, the home is close to Moriches Elementary School, major shopping and restaurants in Mastic and Shirley and not far from Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge.

The annual property taxes are $6,296.