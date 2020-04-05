Brand-new Colonial in Mastic lists for $309,999

A brand-new Colonial home is listing in Mastic for $309,999. The annual property taxes have not yet been assessed, but are projected to be between $9,000 and $10,000.

The house is slated to be finished in about six months, says listing agent Dorrie Hammill of Century 21 Adams Real Estate.

The 1,900-square-foot home will have three bedrooms, an eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops, 2½ bathrooms with ceramic tiles, raised panel doors, custom moldings and a quaint front porch.

The .23-acre property will feature Trex decking and an oversized garage.

The home, which is not in the flood zone, was built two feet above FEMA regulations, notes Hammill.

“For a first-time home buyer, it’s a phenomenal deal,” says Hammill. “It’s brand-new. The builder has been around for 30 years and he takes pride in his work. To find something brand-new with that square footage is difficult in this market.”

Located in the William Floyd School District, the property is close to Smith Point County Park, entertainment, beaches, shops and restaurants.