Mastic ranch on the market for $269,900

The property qualifies for special financing that will save the average first-time homebuyer $250 per month, the agent says. Credit: King of Realty Connect USA LLC/Brian Botticelli

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A ranch house in Mastic is on the market for $269,900. The property on the 4,792-square-foot lot features three bedrooms and one bathroom.

“It's a very affordable property and perfect for first-time homebuyers,” says Stephen King, the listing agent, of Realty Connect USA LLC. The property qualifies for special financing that will save the average first-time homebuyer $250 per month and allow them to purchase the home for 5% down, with no private mortgage insurance and a low-interest rate, King said.

The house was built in 1972 but was renovated completely this year with a brand-new roof, siding, kitchen, appliances, plumbing, electric and more. Everything is new and it's move-in ready. The house adopts a full open concept and feels spacious. “When you enter, you can automatically feel the charm right away,” King adds, referring to the finishes in the house.

The property, in the William Floyd School District, has $8,058 in annual taxes.

