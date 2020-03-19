Mastic ranch with low taxes lists for $235,000

A ranch-style house in Mastic is on the market for $235,000. It’s on a 7,841-square-foot lot and has one bathroom and three bedrooms, one of which is king-size.

Annual taxes for this house are only $3,874. “It's cheaper to own a home than to pay rent,” says Concetta Hintze, the listing agent, of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life.

Compared with other ranch houses at this price, this home is closer to transportation and beaches. It's only a 5-minute drive to the train station and a 10-minute drive to the Smith Point Park and the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge. “That makes the property a perfect summer home or a second home,” Hintze says.

The house has an open plan, with newer windows, and has been freshly painted. The cesspools were replaced last year, “but the home hasn’t been renovated with granite countertops or anything like that,” Hintze says.

The house is in the William Floyd School District.