TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Mastic ranch with low taxes lists for $235,000

Annual taxes for the house are only $3,874.

Annual taxes for the house are only $3,874. Credit: Joseph Ferraro

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A ranch-style house in Mastic is on the market for $235,000. It’s on a 7,841-square-foot lot and has one bathroom and three bedrooms, one of which is king-size.

Annual taxes for this house are only $3,874. “It's cheaper to own a home than to pay rent,” says Concetta Hintze, the listing agent, of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life.

Compared with other ranch houses at this price, this home is closer to transportation and beaches. It's only a 5-minute drive to the train station and a 10-minute drive to the Smith Point Park and the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge. “That makes the property a perfect summer home or a second home,” Hintze says.

The house has an open plan, with newer windows, and has been freshly painted. The cesspools were replaced last year, “but the home hasn’t been renovated with granite countertops or anything like that,” Hintze says.

The house is in the William Floyd School District.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search