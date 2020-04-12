TODAY'S PAPER
Mastic ranch on a spacious corner lot lists for $278,888

The house has a new roof and new

The house has a new roof and new electric generator in the basement. Credit: Picture Perfect Photos

Print

A three-bedroom ranch on a spacious corner lot in Mastic is on the market for $278,888.

The Tonopan Street house sits on more than half an acre, and the large backyard is fenced in and includes a deck, semi-in-ground pool and jungle gym.

The house has one bathroom, a spacious finished basement, hardwood floors, oil heat and central air conditioning.

The large basement is sectioned off with space for a family room, an office and laundry room and storage.

“What I like about the house is it’s a corner property,” listing agent Brenden Burns of Coldwell Banker Residential said. “It’s a very wide driveway so even though there’s no garage, there’s plenty of parking.”

The house has a new roof and new electric generator in the basement that can “power the entire house and it’s already built into the electrical panel,” Burns said.

Another great feature is that “the kitchen is humungous … very, very open,” he said.

The bathroom is newly renovated and the three bedrooms “are really good size,” Burns said.

The house was built in 1959 and the current owners have lived there since 2010, he said.

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $8,476.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

