TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Mastic 4-bedroom ranch on the market for $335,000

Built in 1920, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch has

Built in 1920, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch has 1,325 square feet of living space. Credit: Drone Scope Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A four-bedroom ranch with low taxes on Nelson Place in Mastic is listing for $335,000.

Built in 1920, the house feels bigger than it looks from the outside, says Douglas Evora of Voro Real Estate, who is listing the home with Raj Jaggi.

"Once you go inside, it’s 1,325 square feet and it’s pretty open," Evora says.

The two-bathroom home is fully carpeted and has a kitchen with wood cabinets, laminate countertops and a vinyl floor with a retro vibe, Evora notes.

With a newly painted front deck, the house has a flat, fenced-in backyard and detached one-car garage with adjacent shed.

"The lot size is close to a quarter-acre," Evora says. "It’s maybe good for a family of two or three that wants a big backyard," says Evora, who notes that the sellers had fastened a hammock between two trees to enjoy the yard.

Located in the William Floyd School District, the home is close to Sunrise Highway, West Millpond, which leads into Forge River, Southaven County Park and the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge.

"It’s pretty much right off William Floyd Parkway, so everything’s convenient that you need: restaurants, groceries, gas stations," says Evora. "Also, if you’re working, it’s an easy commute because the highway’s right there."

Annual property taxes are $6,584.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Firefighters battle a blaze on Eastlake Avenue in
Officials: Man critical, 3 others hurt in Massapequa Park house fire
Ed Kondek, left, of Babylon, and Joshua Mascol,
Condo complex residents having a ruff time over dog park near their home
A total of 12 CityMD sites in the
CityMD urgent care chain temporarily shutting two more LI locations
Smithtown Town Hall is seen in 2019. Smithtown
Smithtown seeking expedited review of Kings Park downtown sewer plan
The number of deer being targeted in the
Officials: 'Overabundance' of deer to be hunted at Fire Island National Seashore 
Southold Town Hall. The town board voted Tuesday
Southold won't allow retail marijuana dispensaries
Didn’t find what you were looking for?