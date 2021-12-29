Mastic 4-bedroom ranch on the market for $335,000

A four-bedroom ranch with low taxes on Nelson Place in Mastic is listing for $335,000.

Built in 1920, the house feels bigger than it looks from the outside, says Douglas Evora of Voro Real Estate, who is listing the home with Raj Jaggi.

"Once you go inside, it’s 1,325 square feet and it’s pretty open," Evora says.

The two-bathroom home is fully carpeted and has a kitchen with wood cabinets, laminate countertops and a vinyl floor with a retro vibe, Evora notes.

With a newly painted front deck, the house has a flat, fenced-in backyard and detached one-car garage with adjacent shed.

"The lot size is close to a quarter-acre," Evora says. "It’s maybe good for a family of two or three that wants a big backyard," says Evora, who notes that the sellers had fastened a hammock between two trees to enjoy the yard.

Located in the William Floyd School District, the home is close to Sunrise Highway, West Millpond, which leads into Forge River, Southaven County Park and the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s pretty much right off William Floyd Parkway, so everything’s convenient that you need: restaurants, groceries, gas stations," says Evora. "Also, if you’re working, it’s an easy commute because the highway’s right there."

Annual property taxes are $6,584.