Mastic ranch on quarter acre lists for $225,000

A ranch-style home in Mastic is on the market for $225,000. The annual property taxes are $9,599.

Sitting on almost a quarter acre, the three-bedroom, one-bath home has a vaulted ceiling in the living room, an eat-in kitchen, and a Bilco door entrance to the basement for utilities.

Located on a corner lot with privacy hedges out front, the property has a separate enclosed gazebo, wraparound driveway and a detached two-car garage.

The home is in the William Floyd School District and is a short stroll to the Forge River, says listing agent Denise Torino, of Seal the Deal Real Estate. The property is also close to the Forge River Boat Club, Forge Point Park, restaurants, shopping, farms and highways.

“The home is priced for a buyer to purchase with a seller’s concession: The seller will consider holding the mortgage for the buyer,” Torino says, noting that if the buyer has difficulty obtaining a mortgage, due to medical reasons or other hardships, the seller might give a mortgage to the buyer, who could then make monthly payments to the seller, rather than a bank.

Adds Torino, “Becoming a homeowner is better than renting.”