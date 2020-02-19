TODAY'S PAPER
Historic Matinecock property asks $1.6M

The Matinecock property comes with a historic house,

The Matinecock property comes with a historic house, along with a Disney-inspired pool house and playhouse. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/Jump Visual

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
This property in Matinecock features a historic home, along with a pool house and playhouse inspired by Disney theme parks and movies. It's on the market for $1.6 million.

Owner Jack Morse purchased the 5-acre property in 1980. Morse, who says his college roommate was Michael Eisner, former chairman of the Walt Disney Company, created the pool house from a series of greenhouses. He was inspired by "having three kids" to turn it into an old-fashioned ice cream parlor that's a replica of the one on Main Street in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. A playhouse that he built for his daughter is a copy of the seven dwarfs' house in Snow White.

The earliest portion of the property's six-bedroom home dates back to the late 1700s, with other portions added later. Morse renovated the kitchen and family room and added a second floor master bath and dressing room. There's also a one-bedroom guest cottage.

The property, which also features a pond, is in the Locust Valley school district and has annual taxes of $54,265.

It's listed with Julie Accetta of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

