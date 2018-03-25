TODAY'S PAPER
$1.599M Matinecock home comes with darkroom

The house backs a wildlife sanctuary.

The house backs a wildlife sanctuary. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate / Tyler Sands

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Midcentury Modern brick and glass house in Matinecock, built in the 1950s, is on the market for $1.599 million.

“It’s more Midcentury than most,” says listing agent Paul Mateyunas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1956, and has an elevator that runs to its two floors. There’s also a darkroom.

The 2-acre property has a pool and gardens and backs the Coffin Woods wildlife sanctuary.

