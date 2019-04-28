THE SCOOP

When living in Matinecock, an affluent and tranquil North Shore village, “you can get a Vermont-like setting just 28 miles from Manhattan,” says longtime resident Chad Brisbane, the treasurer of the Matinecock Neighborhood Association.

The 2.6-square-mile village, bucolic and tree-lined, offers a convenient commute to Manhattan, by either car or train. The Locust Valley train station, which underwent a renovation in 2017, sits along Matinecock’s northern border. The commute, along with the area’s private clubs and highly regarded public and private schools, combine to make Matinecock an attractive destination for home buyers, says Brisbane, who's also a real estate agent for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

“Because most of the area that can be developed already has been developed, the new housing is built over the old,” Brisbane says of the older homes being knocked down and rebuilt in the area. “That’s a function of the desirability of the area.”

With portions of the village featuring five-acre zoning, the community has a secluded setting, says Dee Dee Brix of Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty. “You drive into Matinecock, and it just looks and feels different because of the privacy, the long driveways, the large homes,” Brix says. “It epitomizes the Gold Coast.”

The strictly residential area offers everything from smaller houses referred to as village homes, to multimillion-dollar luxury homes, says Christina Porter of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Matinecock, not on the water but close to it, has access to beaches, clubs, golf courses and the shopping options of neighboring Locust Valley, she adds.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s a wonderful alternative to the Hamptons mainly because people can easily commute to New York City and still have a lot of the same amenities that the Hamptons offer,” Porter says. “It’s a destination for those that wish to live in a full-time community with all sorts of programs for all ages.”

The village is home to Piping Rock Club, a private country club founded in 1912 that has hosted former U.S. presidents and other prestigious guests.

Recent projects in the area, Brisbane says, include the refurbishment of the gazebo at Thomas Park, and new landscaping and fencing at the triangle near the village entry point next to the Friends Academy school.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between March 1, 2017, and April 18, 2018, there were three home sales with a median sale price of $996,900, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $974,999 and the high was $1.725 million. In the last 12 months, per Redfin, there have been six home sales with prices ranging from $411,000 to $1.79 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 2.6 square miles

ZIP code: 11560

Population: 810

Median age: 45.5

Median household income: $174,107

LIRR to NYC: from Locust Valley, 66 to 73 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Locust Valley; private schools in the area include Portledge School and Friends Academy

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR

RECENTLY SOLD

$870,000

Valley Road

Style: Farm Ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 1951

Lot size: 2 acres

Taxes: $25,765

Reduced: $80,000

Days on the market: 229

$1.79 million

Woods Road

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1959

Lot size: 2.2 acres

Taxes: $33,760

Reduced: $60,000

Days on the market: 104

$2.025 million

Duck Pond Road

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

Built: 1916

Lot size: 2 acres

Taxes: $27,903

Reduced: $270,000

Days on the market: 99

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,999,999

This five-bedroom home, with three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, has a living room with a fireplace, dining room, new kitchen, family room and a main level master suite. The three-acre property has a heated inground pool and blue stone and brick patios. Taxes: $38,462. Eloise Halpern, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-455-8187.

$3.995 million

This five-bedroom home, on 5.31 acres, has four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It includes a living room with one of the home’s four fireplaces, a formal dining room and a kitchen with a stone floor. The property features a heated pool, pool house, tennis court and guest quarters. Taxes: $72,306. Dee Dee Brix, Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty, 516-551-5241.

$5.195 million

This six-bedroom Colonial, with six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, has a new kitchen and family room, plus a living room, den, formal dining room and sunroom. The 5.59-acre property also includes a four-car garage and a greenhouse. Taxes: $48,375. Christina Porter, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-835-5512.

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 8

Price range: $1.45 million to $8.95 million

Tax range: $26,073 to $72,306