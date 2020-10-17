Matinecock home with private horse farm asks $2.5 million

A rare opportunity to own a home with its own private horse farm was recently listed in Matinecock for $2.5 million.

Across the street from the Planting Fields Arboretum on Chicken Valley Road, the four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom ranch and an adjacent private horse barn sit on five acres.

It was built in 1976, and completely renovated in 2011, with an additional update to the kitchen in 2014 featuring Wolf and SubZero appliances.

Chicken Valley Farm horse farm, adjacent to the home is large for a private home, with eight interior stalls, two open paddocks, a wash stall, office, bathroom and hayloft.

A 150-by-80-foot lit riding ring also has additional paddocks, washing stalls and standing stalls.

A groomsman’s quarter has a bedroom, bathroom, living room, and small kitchen.

"If you are an equestrian, it is a dream," says Dawn Costello of Branch Realty Group in Sea Cliff, the listing agent. "There is a live-in groomsman that has been with them [the owners] a long time, and a new owner can hire him."

The home has a large master bedroom, and large en suite bath with radiant-heat floors. Another of the bedrooms also has an en suite bath. The yard has been professionally landscaped centering around existing mature trees and other mature plant specimens which Costello says gives the home complete privacy.

"When you walk in the house… there is a sunny living room with a fireplace, giving that cozy feeling. And next to it is a library or den, and behind that a sunroom. All of these go back out to the sunny patio overlooking the landscaping," Costello says.

Taxes are $37,000 with additional village taxes of $5,100.