Matt Lauer’s $15 million Hamptons home still for sale
Former ‘Today’ show host 8,000-square-foot house in Sag Harbor is one of his several ties to Long Island.
Matt Lauer has been trying to unload one of his Long Island properties for quite some time now.
Lauer’s 25-acre estate in Sag Harbor, which has been on the market since mid-2016, is currently listed for $14.9 million. When it first went up for sale, the six-bedroom house had an asking price of $18 million.
For Lauer — the former “Today” host who was fired on Wednesday for what NBC News called “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” — the house is one of his several ties to Long Island. Shortly before placing this one on the market, Lauer purchased a bayfront North Haven compound from actor Richard Gere for $33 million.
Lauer’s 8,000-square-foot Sag Harbor house, which is listed with Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group, boasts six full bathrooms, two half-baths, an eat-in kitchen with a limited edition chandelier, a dining room with hand-painted wallpaper and a great room with cathedral ceilings.
The property, with terraces and gardens, includes a 70-by-20-foot heated gunite pool, a pool cabana with a wet bar and a tennis court.
Fourteen acres of the combined-lot estate were purchased under Lauer’s name for $935,000 in the summer of 1999, according to property records. Records show that an adjoining 10.6-acre lot was bought under the name of his wife, Annette R. Lauer, during that same period for another $935,000.
Lauer could not be reached for comment; Breitenbach declined to comment through a Corcoran representative.