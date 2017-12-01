Matt Lauer has been trying to unload one of his Long Island properties for quite some time now.

Lauer’s 25-acre estate in Sag Harbor, which has been on the market since mid-2016, is currently listed for $14.9 million. When it first went up for sale, the six-bedroom house had an asking price of $18 million.

For Lauer — the former “Today” host who was fired on Wednesday for what NBC News called “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” — the house is one of his several ties to Long Island. Shortly before placing this one on the market, Lauer purchased a bayfront North Haven compound from actor Richard Gere for $33 million.

Lauer’s 8,000-square-foot Sag Harbor house, which is listed with Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group, boasts six full bathrooms, two half-baths, an eat-in kitchen with a limited edition chandelier, a dining room with hand-painted wallpaper and a great room with cathedral ceilings.

The property, with terraces and gardens, includes a 70-by-20-foot heated gunite pool, a pool cabana with a wet bar and a tennis court.

Fourteen acres of the combined-lot estate were purchased under Lauer’s name for $935,000 in the summer of 1999, according to property records. Records show that an adjoining 10.6-acre lot was bought under the name of his wife, Annette R. Lauer, during that same period for another $935,000.

Lauer could not be reached for comment; Breitenbach declined to comment through a Corcoran representative.