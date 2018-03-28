A post-and-beam Contemporary in Mattituck, listed for $925,000, is fully constructed of exposed cedar, inside and out, says the home’s listing agent.

Some of the cedar in the main living space of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has been whitewashed, while the original cedar remains in the bedroom, says Diane Mollica of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is representing the property with Mary Lentini.

The living room features oversized windows, cathedral ceilings and an open loft area that combine to offer views of the Long Island Sound. “It’s a panoramic view,” Mollica says. “You feel like you could dive into the water.”

The main level, with tiled floor throughout, also features a kitchen and a dining area with sliding glass doors. The house, which was built in 1976, includes a full, walk-out basement.

The 0.56-acre property, with taxes of $7,413, includes a front deck that offers water views, a back deck and a brick patio.