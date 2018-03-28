TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
ClassifiedsReal Estate

You could ‘dive into the water’ at this $925,000 Mattituck home

This Mattituck home is listed for $925,000.

This Mattituck home is listed for $925,000. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

A post-and-beam Contemporary in Mattituck, listed for $925,000, is fully constructed of exposed cedar, inside and out, says the home’s listing agent.

Some of the cedar in the main living space of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has been whitewashed, while the original cedar remains in the bedroom, says Diane Mollica of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is representing the property with Mary Lentini.

The living room features oversized windows, cathedral ceilings and an open loft area that combine to offer views of the Long Island Sound. “It’s a panoramic view,” Mollica says. “You feel like you could dive into the water.”

The main level, with tiled floor throughout, also features a kitchen and a dining area with sliding glass doors. The house, which was built in 1976, includes a full, walk-out basement.

The 0.56-acre property, with taxes of $7,413, includes a front deck that offers water views, a back deck and a brick patio.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

More news

Harendra Singh takes the stand in federal court Power on Trial: Singh’s 7th day on the stand
A statue of Thomas Jefferson at Hofstra University. Dueling petitions over Hofstra’s Jefferson statue
DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Gregory wants King to return Singh donations
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran delivers the State Curran calls for stringent county government ethics
Civil liberties attorney Norman Siegel will represent a Norman Siegel to represent Belmont Park opponents
Skylar Levey, 3, of Greenlawn, makes matzo during Roving rabbi teaches meaning of making matzo