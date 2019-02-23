A 1.25-acre property in Mattituck includes a four-bedroom farmhouse and a separate, one-bedroom cottage. It is listed for $899,000.

The cottage is a “really nice auxiliary space” with its own efficiency kitchen, full bathroom and living area, says owner Stephanie Miritello. “We’re a big family, and it’s great if you have extra people. I once lent it to someone who was getting married. The couple took the cottage and everyone else stayed in the house.”

The house was built in 1904 and has been added to twice. Recent updates include a new roof, patio, pool and liner, central air conditioning, and gas inserts in two fireplaces. Miritello has spent parts of the last 14 years preserving and restoring the original front part of the house and adding scraped hardwood floors, Victorian molding and other decorative touches to the additions.

“I really want somebody to get it who’s as passionate about the old architecture as I am,” she says. “You can’t build it the way they used to.”

The property is listed with John Glennon of Realty Connect USA LI.