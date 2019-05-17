TODAY'S PAPER
$1.775M Mattituck home comes with speakeasy

This Mattituck home is listed for $1.775 million.

Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman/Andy Limjoco

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Mattituck home on the market for $1.775 million comes with a speakeasy.

The owners created the bar and game room, where they have thrown Prohibition era-themed costume parties, says listing agent Deborah Kusa of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house features a master suite with a balcony with views of the Long Island Sound, a two-story living room and a wine cellar.

The 2.26-acre property includes a deck, a pool with a pavilion, a basketball court, a regulation-size boccie court and an accessory apartment with a summer kitchen and full bath.

