One of only 14 homes with dock access to Laurel Lake Preserve in Mattituck is on the market for $435,000.

Situated on a quarter-acre, the rustic one-bedroom and half-bathroom cabin has an open living space with wood paneled floors and ceiling, a 380-square-foot loft overlooking the living room, an outdoor shower and screened-in porch.

The property recently went into contract.

The listing agent is Kathleen Kovach of Signature Premier Properties.