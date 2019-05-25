TODAY'S PAPER
Mattituck cabin near lake lists for $435,000

The rustic one-bedroom and half-bathroom cabin has an

The rustic one-bedroom and half-bathroom cabin has an open living space with wood paneled floors and ceiling. Photo Credit: Signature Premiere Properties/Sandra Stelmach

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
One of only 14 homes with dock access to Laurel Lake Preserve in Mattituck is on the market for $435,000.

Situated on a quarter-acre, the rustic one-bedroom and half-bathroom cabin has an open living space with wood paneled floors and ceiling, a 380-square-foot loft overlooking the living room, an outdoor shower and screened-in porch.

The property recently went into contract.

The listing agent is Kathleen Kovach of Signature Premier Properties.

