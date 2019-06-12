BOGO Mattituck home lists for $575,000

A 0.17-acre lot in Mattituck includes two homes listed together for $575,000.

The larger house has three bedrooms and two baths, including a master suite, as well as an eat-in kitchen and an outdoor patio.

Annual property taxes are $3,823.

“This little jewel, tucked away at the end of a gravel road, is double the treasure since there are two charming turnkey homes,” says Sandra Wittich, who holds the listing with Susan Romano, both of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.