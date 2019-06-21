THE SCOOP

Mattituck, a North Fork hamlet stretching from Long Island Sound to Peconic Bay, offers a mix of farmland, small-town America and nearby modern amenities, says Nicholas J. Planamento of Town & Country Real Estate.

At the center of Mattituck is what Planamento calls the heart of the North Fork: Love Lane. The tree-lined street provides a village-like setting with a variety of boutique shops, eateries, the post office and other offerings.

“It’s the epicenter of the hamlet,” says Town of Southold Supervisor Scott Russell, a 1982 graduate of Mattituck High School. “It has gone from a sleepy little street to the hub of activity.”

Russell says applications are pending for the development of the vacant brick-and-mortar-style Capital One building at the corner of Love Lane and Pike Street. A study, he adds, is also underway to develop potential traffic calming solutions for the intersection along Love Lane at Sound Avenue and Main Road.

“We’re in the process of studying that whole area, with a focus on making Route 25 more pedestrian-friendly so the businesses on the south side and north side develop together,” says Russell, who adds that a moratorium is in place on new construction as traffic is addressed.

Russell says the Mattituck Laurel Civic Association was recently formed, and the group is helping to shape the future vision of the community.

Much of the land in Mattituck has been preserved, making for an abundance of vineyards and fields of hops and crops, says Planamento. The hamlet, he adds, offers a mixed inventory of homes ranging from pre-Colonial houses that predate the founding of the country, to modern architecture, to bay- and Sound-front homes.

Attractions in the hamlet include the North Fork Community Theatre, various vineyards and farms, and the Mattituck Inlet, which offers boating and fishing opportunities. First Fridays, hosted by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, is a street fair held on Love Lane on the first Friday of each month from May to October. It features live music, food and beverages, and family-friendly activities. Shops stay open late and merchants set up tables outdoors.

“When people experience or are exposed to the history of the community,” Planamento says, “they fall in love with the small-town nature.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between May 1, 2018, and June 14, 2019, there were 57 home sales with a median sale price of $612,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $315,000 and the high was $2.05 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 81 home sales with a median sale price of $569,000. The price range was $130,000 to $1,830,500.

OTHER STATS

Town: Southold

Area: 8.6 square miles

ZIP code: 11952

Population: 4,219

Median age: 47.4

Median household income: $81,432

Median home value: $602,500*

LIRR to NYC: 2 hours and 33 minutes

Monthly ticket: $500

School district: Mattituck-Cutchogue

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$368,000

Woodcliff Drive

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1966

Lot size: .50 acres

Taxes: $7,223

Reduced: $27,000

Days on the market: 52

$574,250

Village Lane

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1972

Lot size: .48 acres

Taxes: $5,948

Reduced: $14,250

Days on the market: 80

$950,000

Bayview Avenue

Style: Traditional

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1999

Lot size: .40 acres

Taxes: $15,945

Reduced: $45,000

Days on the market: 119

NOW ON THE MARKET

$499,000

This farm ranch, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a den. The .46-acre property also has an attached garage and a deck. Taxes: $7,273. Nicholas Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate, 631-948-0143

$599,000

This two-story, with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, offers an open concept that includes a living room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen and dining area with sliding glass doors. The house, on a .46-acre property that includes a two-car garage, also has a master suite with a bathroom and a walk-in closet. Taxes: $9,063. Donielle Cardinale McKinnon, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-298-0300

$849,000

This farmhouse, with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, sits on a 1.25-acre property that also includes a one-bedroom cottage. The main house features living and dining rooms, a kitchen, a den with a fireplace, and a master bedroom with a bathroom and fireplace. The property also has a heated inground pool. Taxes: $9,772. John Glennon, Realty Connect USA, 516-359-6615

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 43

Price range: $299,000-$7.599 million

Tax range: $2,970-$29,000