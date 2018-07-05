A log cabin-style home in Mattituck that was once a pavilion for a beer company at the 1939-40 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens is listed for $769,999.

After the fair, the structure was moved to Laurel Lake in Mattituck, expanded and turned into a residence, says listing agent Gerald Cibulski of Century 21 Albertson Realty.

The home is under contract. The sale is scheduled to close at the beginning of September.

The living room features slate floors and a large stone fireplace. The current owners added a master suite to what is now a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

“The master bedroom has walls of windows overlooking the lake,” Cibulski says.

The home has a 70-foot dock, Cibulski says. On the other side of the lake is the Laurel Lake Preserve. Outside is a dining table with seating made from old tractor seats.