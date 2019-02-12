TODAY'S PAPER
By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Mattituck home on the market for $1.35 million comes with a dog spa.

The 6.19-acre property includes a pool and a pond, which the current owners, who are dog trainers, put to good use — they throw decoys into the water for their four Golden retrievers to retrieve as a part of their training. They also added a dog spa onto the garage, which includes a treadmill to keep the pets in shape.

The 3,200-square-foot cedar shake house has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a four-car garage. An adjoining 5.5-acre parcel can be purchased for an additional $550,000.

The property is listed with Richard and Susan Connelly and Dr. Bellamy Brook of First Hampton International Realty.

