THE SCOOP

With taxes considered reasonable for Long Island and affordably priced homes, Medford is “a great place for the first-time buyer,” says Susan Owen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“You can still find a nice home in Medford for $350,000,” she says, adding that prices in the hamlet typically range from around $200,000 to newly constructed homes that command more than $600,000. The most common housing styles in the area are Colonials, ranches and high-ranches, she says.

Construction on Majestic Pines, a development slated to feature 59 custom-built homes with prices starting at more than $400,000, is expected to soon begin between Fire Avenue and Country Road, says listing agent Karyn Flores of Signature Premier Properties.

Neil Foley, a council member for the Town of Brookhaven, says that Medford is a "very family- and community-orientated type of neighborhood.”

Foley says a land-use plan has been implemented for Medford in hopes of attracting new businesses and offices. “The folks of Medford are trying to really redefine themselves and bring in different types of industries,” Foley says. He adds that the community is looking to potentially add housing or office space to a roughly 30-acre parcel off the Long Island Expressway, the site of a former movie theater.

Town of Brookhaven councilman Michael Loguercio says Route 112 in Medford recently added a Dairy Queen and will soon add Tractor Supply Co., which offers products for home improvement, agricultural needs and animal care.

“It’s such an eclectic area with so many opportunities and offerings for everyone,” Loguercio says. “You’ve got retail, restaurants and beautiful communities”

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The area is home to the Medford Athletic Complex, which features a variety of fields and a playground. Peppermint Park, which was renovated three years ago, will soon be renamed to honor Sean Dixon, a Medford teenager who died from cancer in October.

The location is close to main roadways such as Sunrise Highway and the Long Island Expressway, which cuts through the center of the hamlet. Medford also offers easy access to Patchogue village and Smith Point beach.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are condos on the market ranging in price from $145,000 to $649,990.

SALES PRICE

Between June 1, 2017, and June 6, 2018, there were 272 home sales with a median sale price of $294,200, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $42,500 and the high was $561,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 284 home sales with a median sale price of $272,750. The price range was $55,000 to $670,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Patchogue-Medford High School.

OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven

Area: 10.8 square miles

ZIP code: 11763

Population: 24,142

Median age: 38.7

Median household income: $84,800

Median home value: $307,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Patchogue, 83 to 107 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $391

School district: Patchogue-Medford, South Country, Longwood

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$283,000

NEW LONDON AVENUE

Style: High-ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1965

Lot size: .19 acres

Taxes: $8,704

Reduced: $6,900

Days on the market: 104

$360,000

PARK AVENUE

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1987

Lot size: .35 acres

Taxes: $8,566

Reduced: $15,000

Days on the market: 84 days

$470,000

AUDOBON STREET

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 2006

Lot size: 1 acre

Taxes: $15,867

Reduced: $15,000

Days on the market: 52

NOW ON THE MARKET

$219,990

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch features a living room, kitchen and dining room. The house, with updated roofing and siding, also includes an attached two-car garage. Taxes on the .19-acre property are $6,831. Lina Lopes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-487-3113

$399,900

This recently renovated ranch, with three bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms, includes a living room with vaulted ceilings, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a den with a fireplace and a master bedroom with full bath. The .26-acre property also has a partially finished basement. Taxes: $10,757. Susan Owen, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-484-1956

$469,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded ranch features a living room with a dual-sided fireplace that also warms the dining room, and an eat-in kitchen that opens to a den. The one-acre property also has a full, finished basement, an attached two-car garage and an in-ground pool. Taxes: $11,852. Thomas Murphy, Realty Connect USA, 631-764-5891

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 105

Price range $195,500-$675,000

Tax range $5,621-$15,403