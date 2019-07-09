A development of 59 custom-built newly constructed homes is taking shape in Medford.

Situated off Middle Island Road between Country Road and Fire Avenue, 65 percent of the lots in the Majestic Pines development have been sold, with prices ranging from $450,000 to $825,000, says Karyn Flores of Signature Premier Properties, who is representing the development.

“A lot of people are building their dream homes in our development because the builder is very flexible,” Flores says.

Eight different single-family models are offered, including a ranch-style home for those seeking one-level living, Flores says. Lot sizes in the tree-lined development range from a half-acre to an acre. The houses offer design features such as an open floor plan and a full basement with an outside entrance.

Flores says 27 percent of the lots were sold before ground was broken in October. The development, with 12 vacant lots remaining, has homes ready to close in 30 days, two months, three months and six months, with customization still available on all, Flores says. The builder, Flores adds, also offers discounts for members of the police department, fire department and the military.