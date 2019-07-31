A horse property on six acres in Medford is on the market for $799,990.

The almost-6-acre property includes nine paddocks, 22 stalls, a barn, two separate riding areas, one of which is lighted, and a heated tack room with an office and a half-bathroom.

There is also a four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial with hardwood floors on the property.

The listing agent is Peter Foglia of RE/Max Integrity Leaders.