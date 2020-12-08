Medford Colonial on the market for $449,999

A charming large four-bedroom house in Medford is on the market for $449,999.

The traditional two-story Colonial on Waverly Avenue has two-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, family room with wood burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and dining room.

The house boasts a full basement with plenty of space for storage, a two-car garage and spacious yard.

"The property size is awesome, as well as the location of the home," listing agent Jared Baglietto of Realty Connect USA LLC said.

While most rooms are carpeted, there are hardwood floors underneath, he said.

"It’s got great charm, all the bedroom sizes are great, the master bedroom has a full walk-in closet with a full bathroom," he said. "It’s a big home."

The seller has owned the house for at least four decades and as a train fanatic, has a model train village in the basement, adding to the charm, Baglietto said.

Built in 1959 on three-quarters of an acre, the property in the Patchogue-Medford School District has $9,662 In annual taxes.