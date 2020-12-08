TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Medford Colonial on the market for $449,999

Listed for $449,999, this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house in

Listed for $449,999, this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house in Medford has a full basement with plenty of space for storage. Credit: Realty Connect USA

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A charming large four-bedroom house in Medford is on the market for $449,999.

The traditional two-story Colonial on Waverly Avenue has two-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, family room with wood burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and dining room.

The house boasts a full basement with plenty of space for storage, a two-car garage and spacious yard.

"The property size is awesome, as well as the location of the home," listing agent Jared Baglietto of Realty Connect USA LLC said.

While most rooms are carpeted, there are hardwood floors underneath, he said.

"It’s got great charm, all the bedroom sizes are great, the master bedroom has a full walk-in closet with a full bathroom," he said. "It’s a big home."

The seller has owned the house for at least four decades and as a train fanatic, has a model train village in the basement, adding to the charm, Baglietto said.

Built in 1959 on three-quarters of an acre, the property in the Patchogue-Medford School District has $9,662 In annual taxes.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

"Stripy" is cared for by volunteer Jacqueline Carroll No room for cats at North Hempstead shelter, study says
Glen Cove officials said they will help homeowners Glen Cove launches program to remove lead pipes from homes
NYPD Officer Edward Byrne, left, and his brother, Former top NYPD lawyer, Lawrence Byrne, dies at 61
New images of a belt police say is Cops release new belt images in Gilgo Beach killings probe
Michael Balboni, president and managing director of Red Contract for bodycam consultant approved in Nassau 
Dr. Anthony Fauci was Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Cuomo: If hospitals are overwhelmed, NY regions will shut down
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search