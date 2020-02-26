 Medford ranch on the market for $249,999

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch-style condo in Medford is on the market for $249,999.

Built in 1973 on a private setting surrounded by trees, “the house is in true turnkey condition, the only thing to do is unpack,” says Heather Felice, the listing agent of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, and granite countertops. One bedroom has newly installed hardwood floors, and the bathroom was renovated completely with tiles and glass shower doors. The condo also has a newer heating/AC system and washer-dryer-in-unit. “When I walked into this condo it was so immaculate and comfortable I felt right at home.” Adds Felice.

The 817-square-foot property is a five-minute walk to the Blue Ridge Golf Club, a private community with a 9-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis court, gym, and other amenities. It’s centrally located, with restaurants and supermarkets in a 10-minute drive.

The current owners, who are a couple, want to move out because they are sizing up to a three-bedroom house to start a family.

The property is in the Patchogue-Medford School District. Annual taxes are $3,453, and common charges $414.