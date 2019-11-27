Megan Odabash, a former actress whose jewelry is worn by Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie and other stars, is selling her Sag Harbor home for $2.4 million.

Odabash says her personal taste is reflected in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

“The house is a traditional classic Hamptons cedar shake, and I added modern but elegant details,” she says. “Examples would be diamond nautical knots, seashells from different beaches, and I also like Lucite to use as a pyramid prism, which grabs light.”

The recently renovated home is anchored by a stainless steel-and-granite kitchen featuring an island with a built-in wine cooler. The kitchen opens to a dining room as well as a great room with a fireplace. The first floor also includes a guest suite and two of the three upstairs bedrooms are master suites with spa baths and fireplaces. The backyard includes a free-form, infinity-edge pool.

Recent improvements and additions include new mechanicals throughout, a small spa room and a large playroom. Outside, Odabash installed a hammock and zip line and, to highlight the variety of trees on the property, new outdoor lighting.

“I also added a ton of classic boxwoods and I added wildflowers in blues and whites all along the driveway,” she says. “Additionally, I put in large wooden gates to ensure privacy but never actually close them as I prefer an open-door policy, which is more welcoming. The landscape has been my continuing love project.”

Odabash’s acting career was interrupted shortly after she starred with Al Pacino and Russell Crowe in the Academy Award-nominated 1999 film “The Insider” — in a good way. A necklace she handcrafted and wore to pre-Oscar parties caught the attention of singer Liza Minelli and model Christie Brinkley and was later featured in the pages of Vogue.

Since then, her pieces have been featured in a long list of fashion magazines and sold at high-end stores in New York, Paris, London and Hong Kong.

“I’ve done many collections based on the ocean, sometimes using shells from the beach or casting them in gold,” Odabash says. “Sometimes I use mine-cut diamonds as islands as aerial views inlaid in opals. I also use emeralds, tourmaline, turquoise, opal, keshi pearl, tanzanite, and other gems or stones, carving them into shells and adding inlaid diamonds. I love the light the diamonds add, capture and reflect. I also use opal to reflect the sea.”

Her home is listed with Nicole and Zachary Tunick of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.