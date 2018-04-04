The oceanfront home in Water Mill that once belonged to actor Mel Brooks and the late Anne Bancroft has hit the market for $11.995 million.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage, which Brooks and Bancroft bought in 2000, is situated on a 1.03-acre property between the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay. Brooks sold the house in 2010.

The living room features a brick fireplace, windows on one end that look out to the bay and glass doors on the other that open to a deck and the ocean. Off the living room is an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All three bedrooms in the house are en suite.

The property also includes a garage and a private walkway to the beach. The house, set far back from the road, is “one of the last remaining cottages on this very private lane, because you don’t go down this street unless you live there or you’re visiting someone,” says listing agent Mary Ann Cinelli of Brown Harris Stevens. “All around, people built these huge beautiful homes.”