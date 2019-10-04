The former Southampton home of Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft is on the market for $4.955 million.

Brooks, a comedy legend and writer/director of “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein,” and Bancroft, the late movie star known for “The Graduate,” “The Miracle Worker,” among other classics, summered there in 2000, the year they owned the house, says listing agent Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Located on 1.33 acres on Shinnecock Bay and across the street from the Atlantic Ocean, the house boasts water views from every room.

Built in 1960, the 2,304-square-foot shingled home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, pickled oak wood floors and a deck with an outdoor shower.