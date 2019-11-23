The Southampton home once owned by comic legend Mel Brooks and actress Anne Bancroft has sold for its asking price of $4.995 million, according to the real estate firm that listed the property.

Brooks, the writer/director of “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein,” and the late Bancroft, star of “The Graduate,” “The Miracle Worker" and other classics, summered there in 2000, the year they owned the house, says listing agent Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“Original Hamptons charm and the most desirable oceanfront make this a real treasure,” says Keszler.

Located on 1.33 acres on Shinnecock Bay and across the street from the Atlantic Ocean, the house boasts water views from every room.

Built in 1960, the 2,304-square-foot shingled home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, pickled oak wood floors and a large deck with an outdoor shower. Serving as the buyers’ agent, Mary Quatroche of the Morley Agency would not reveal the name of the buyer and says she had no idea of the home’s celebrity provenance.

“I didn’t even know,” says Quatroche, adding, “It’s just a great house.”