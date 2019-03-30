TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
SEARCH
46° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$1,999,999 Melville home has solarium, putting area

This Melville home's solarium overlooks a backyard with

This Melville home's solarium overlooks a backyard with an in-ground, heated saltwater pool, a Jacuzzi and an all-brick cabana that features a full kitchen. Photo Credit: Nest Seekers

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

A Melville home listed for $1,999,999 features a solarium that was custom-built in England, says the listing agent.

“It was flown in piece by piece,” says Michelle LaBarbera of Nest Seekers.

The solarium is off the kitchen and has radiant heat. It features wall-to-wall windows and a rounded atrium with French doors. 

It overlooks a backyard with an in-ground, heated, saltwater pool, a Jacuzzi and an all-brick cabana that features a full kitchen, a bathroom, a bar and a gas firepit.  At the rear of the yard is a professional putting and chipping area surrounded by sand traps.   

The 1998 house — with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms — features a foyer with granite flooring and a bridal staircase. The open floor plan features a formal living room with a fireplace, a den with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard, a formal dining room and a kitchen with a center island and French doors opening to the solarium.

The 1.25-acre property also has a basement with 11/2 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. 

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

An Elwood Middle School student uses a Chromebook Jump in students taking computer-based tests
The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: Warm but cloudy Saturday
Ven Chitt, 49, of Hicksville, left, and Rama How some LIers work exercise into their routines
Glass bottles and jars are collected in the DEC: Do market analysis or restart glass recycling
Long Island's last Boulder Creek, in Hicksville, has Steakhouse chain's last LI location closes
NuHealth board chairman George Tsunis stands outside the Tsunis moves to shutter 'patronage pit'