A Melville home listed for $1,999,999 features a solarium that was custom-built in England, says the listing agent.

“It was flown in piece by piece,” says Michelle LaBarbera of Nest Seekers.

The solarium is off the kitchen and has radiant heat. It features wall-to-wall windows and a rounded atrium with French doors.

It overlooks a backyard with an in-ground, heated, saltwater pool, a Jacuzzi and an all-brick cabana that features a full kitchen, a bathroom, a bar and a gas firepit. At the rear of the yard is a professional putting and chipping area surrounded by sand traps.

The 1998 house — with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms — features a foyer with granite flooring and a bridal staircase. The open floor plan features a formal living room with a fireplace, a den with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard, a formal dining room and a kitchen with a center island and French doors opening to the solarium.

The 1.25-acre property also has a basement with 11/2 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.