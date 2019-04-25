THE SCOOP

In Melville, a hamlet mixing residential, retail, corporate areas and attractions, “your home is in suburbia but within a very short distance, you have all of the conveniences of the city,” says Alissa Taff, the president of Civic Association of Sweet Hollow.

“There are a variety of price ranges, sizes, types of homes and age groups,” Taff says of the 11.3-square-mile hamlet. “That makes it attractive. People come here for the variety.”

Predominant housing styles in the area are Colonials, ranches and farm ranches, says Robyn Schatz of Signature Premier Properties. The development of Country Hollow Estates will add 17 single-family homes at the site of a 20-plus-acre former farm along Old Country Road.

“Melville is five minutes further east from Nassau County and you get much more value in the size of the house and the property, and the benefit of Suffolk County taxes versus Nassau County taxes,” Schatz says.

Melville also offers a variety of condos and gated communities, including The Legends, which is off Old East Neck Road and features homes up to $2 million, says Linda Cawley of Signature Premier Properties. The Club at Melville, which opened on Deshon Drive in 2015, features 261 units of affordable senior housing .

Mixed-use, walkable development has been proposed for the area south of the Long Island Expressway on Route 110, a corridor that offers a variety of shopping and dining options, says Town of Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. “Hopefully that would bring more businesses, more employment and more commerce to the 110 corridor,” Lupinacci says.

Attractions in Melville include working farms that are a draw for the community, such as F & W Schmitt’s Family Farm and White Post Farms. The community also offers a variety of parks, including Sweet Hollow Park, which opened in 2017 on Round Swamp and Old Country roads, and features athletic courts, a playground, and a walking trail. West Hills County Park, along the Melville border, features trails and a dog park.

The LIE and Route 110 run through the hamlet. The area also offers easy access to the Northern State Parkway, the Walt Whitman Shops, and the offerings of nearby villages such as Huntington and Farmingdale.

“Melville is on the Nassau-Suffolk border,” says Madeleine Camay of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “So, you have convenience right at your fingertips.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 28 condos on the market ranging in price from $449,000 to $1.275 million.

SALES PRICE

Between March 1, 2018 and April 10, 2019, there were 158 home sales with a median sale price of $670,750, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $317,000 and the high was $1.875 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 174 home sales with a median sale price of $602,000. The price range was $269,900 to $2.15 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Huntington

Area: 11.3 square miles

ZIP code: 11747

Population: 18,985

Median age: 45.5

Median household income: $123,655

Median home value: $704,000*

LIRR to NYC: From Farmingdale, 49 to 62 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Half Hollow Hills, South Huntington

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$401,000

Vermont Street

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1974

Lot size: .12 acres

Taxes: $11,547

Increased: $600

Days on the market: 89

$785,000

Round Tree Road

Style: Exp. Ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1974

Lot size: 0.95 acres

Taxes: $15,102

Reduced: $74,000

Days on the market: 175

$1.5 million

Old Bridge Court

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Built: 2002

Lot size: 1.04 acres

Taxes: $28,487

Reduced: $49,999

Days on the market: 267

NOW ON THE MARKET

$529,000

This ranch, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, features a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and a full basement. The .25-acre property includes a paver patio, partially covered porch and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $9,430. Kathy Aller, Coldwell Banker Harbor Light, 516-263-1739

$759,000

This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, has formal living and dining rooms and a granite eat-in kitchen. The one-acre property features an in-ground pool and multilevel deck and patio. Taxes: $15,715. Linda Cawley and Robyn Schatz, Signature Premier Properties, 516-313-7561, 631-275-3336

$1,099,999

This five-bedroom Contemporary, with three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, includes a living room, a den with a fireplace, a screened-in porch and a finished basement with a wet bar. The one-acre property also features an in-ground pool and cabana. Taxes: $24,455. Michelle LaBarbera, Nest Seekers, 631-258-8045

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 71

Price range: $320,000-$3,799,999

Tax range: $5,804-$46,493