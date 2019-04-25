Walkable development, more homes coming to border hamlet of Melville
THE SCOOP
In Melville, a hamlet mixing residential, retail, corporate areas and attractions, “your home is in suburbia but within a very short distance, you have all of the conveniences of the city,” says Alissa Taff, the president of Civic Association of Sweet Hollow.
“There are a variety of price ranges, sizes, types of homes and age groups,” Taff says of the 11.3-square-mile hamlet. “That makes it attractive. People come here for the variety.”
Predominant housing styles in the area are Colonials, ranches and farm ranches, says Robyn Schatz of Signature Premier Properties. The development of Country Hollow Estates will add 17 single-family homes at the site of a 20-plus-acre former farm along Old Country Road.
“Melville is five minutes further east from Nassau County and you get much more value in the size of the house and the property, and the benefit of Suffolk County taxes versus Nassau County taxes,” Schatz says.
Melville also offers a variety of condos and gated communities, including The Legends, which is off Old East Neck Road and features homes up to $2 million, says Linda Cawley of Signature Premier Properties. The Club at Melville, which opened on Deshon Drive in 2015, features 261 units of affordable senior housing .
Mixed-use, walkable development has been proposed for the area south of the Long Island Expressway on Route 110, a corridor that offers a variety of shopping and dining options, says Town of Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. “Hopefully that would bring more businesses, more employment and more commerce to the 110 corridor,” Lupinacci says.
Attractions in Melville include working farms that are a draw for the community, such as F & W Schmitt’s Family Farm and White Post Farms. The community also offers a variety of parks, including Sweet Hollow Park, which opened in 2017 on Round Swamp and Old Country roads, and features athletic courts, a playground, and a walking trail. West Hills County Park, along the Melville border, features trails and a dog park.
The LIE and Route 110 run through the hamlet. The area also offers easy access to the Northern State Parkway, the Walt Whitman Shops, and the offerings of nearby villages such as Huntington and Farmingdale.
“Melville is on the Nassau-Suffolk border,” says Madeleine Camay of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “So, you have convenience right at your fingertips.”
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are 28 condos on the market ranging in price from $449,000 to $1.275 million.
SALES PRICE
Between March 1, 2018 and April 10, 2019, there were 158 home sales with a median sale price of $670,750, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $317,000 and the high was $1.875 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 174 home sales with a median sale price of $602,000. The price range was $269,900 to $2.15 million.
OTHER STATS
Town: Huntington
Area: 11.3 square miles
ZIP code: 11747
Population: 18,985
Median age: 45.5
Median household income: $123,655
Median home value: $704,000*
LIRR to NYC: From Farmingdale, 49 to 62 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $297
School district: Half Hollow Hills, South Huntington
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$401,000
Vermont Street
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1974
Lot size: .12 acres
Taxes: $11,547
Increased: $600
Days on the market: 89
$785,000
Round Tree Road
Style: Exp. Ranch
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 1974
Lot size: 0.95 acres
Taxes: $15,102
Reduced: $74,000
Days on the market: 175
$1.5 million
Old Bridge Court
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half
Built: 2002
Lot size: 1.04 acres
Taxes: $28,487
Reduced: $49,999
Days on the market: 267
NOW ON THE MARKET
$529,000
This ranch, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, features a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and a full basement. The .25-acre property includes a paver patio, partially covered porch and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $9,430. Kathy Aller, Coldwell Banker Harbor Light, 516-263-1739
$759,000
This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, has formal living and dining rooms and a granite eat-in kitchen. The one-acre property features an in-ground pool and multilevel deck and patio. Taxes: $15,715. Linda Cawley and Robyn Schatz, Signature Premier Properties, 516-313-7561, 631-275-3336
$1,099,999
This five-bedroom Contemporary, with three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, includes a living room, a den with a fireplace, a screened-in porch and a finished basement with a wet bar. The one-acre property also features an in-ground pool and cabana. Taxes: $24,455. Michelle LaBarbera, Nest Seekers, 631-258-8045
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 71
Price range: $320,000-$3,799,999
Tax range: $5,804-$46,493
Comments
