Tucked into the South Shore halfway into Nassau County, Merrick is a prime location for LIRR commuters who want to live close to the ocean and make it to Manhattan in less than an hour.

“When you buy a home in Merrick, you’re buying a lovely lifestyle, a 45-minute commute to New York City and a seven-minute ride to renowned beaches,” says Anna Beigelman, listing agent at Exit Realty Premier. Add to that a sprinkling of parks, particularly the Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve. The 52-acre facility reaches an altitude of 115 feet and provides spectacular views, according to the Town of Hempstead website. It is a plant and wildlife sanctuary with a kayak launch, a fishing pier, and three miles of hiking and jogging trails. Nigerian dwarf goats and guinea fowls help control the tick population.

Merrick Avenue is considered the downtown, says Merrick Chamber of Commerce president Femy Aziz, with restaurants of all cuisines, grocery stores, hair and nail salons and unique boutiques. “It’s a very diverse community and very welcoming. My husband and I moved here to start a family in 2002, and we feel very blessed. The school district is phenomenal.”

There are several municipal projects about to get underway or planned for the community, says Nassau County Legis. Steve Rhoads. Resurfacing of Merrick Road from Newbridge Road in Bellmore to the Meadowbrook Parkway is scheduled for this month and the resurfacing of Merrick Avenue from Sunrise Highway to Camp Avenue for summer 2021. Also, Nassau County community revitalization funds are earmarked for both Chatteron School and Levy Lakeside School, Rhoads says.

“Merrick is the perfect suburban community in the sense that it is a hardworking, middle- and upper middle-class community with good schools,” Rhoads says. “And as large as it is, neighbors still know neighbors. In difficult times they come together in the true sense of the word community.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo on the market, and it’s priced at $519,000.

SALE PRICES

Between April 1, 2019, and April 20, 2020, there were 351 home sales with a median sale price of $570,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $260,000 and the high was $1,415,000. During that period a year earlier there were 307 home sales with a median sale price of $589,000. The price range was from $275,000 to $1,450,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 4.2

ZIP code 11566

Population 19,966

Median age 45.4

Median household income$154,770

Median home value $557,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School districts Merrick, North Merrick, Bellmore

SOURCES: US Census: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 142 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,330,000

All grandeur, all the time describes this six-bedroom, 3½-bathroom waterfront Contemporary that sits on a .17-acre lot. Soaring ceilings, custom high-end finishes, a master suite wing and three stories of luxury living come with ownership. The bulkheaded backyard features a saltwater pool, a Jacuzzi, and plenty of space to entertain. Taxes are $37,911. Anna Beigelman and Irina Atbashyan, Exit Realty Premier, 516-795-1000.

$999,990

On a .16-acre lot in Merrick Woods, this five-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial was built in 2006 and features a large eat-in kitchen, a fieldstone fireplace in the den, and a soaring foyer with a second-floor overlook all of which are spread over 3,222 square feet. One bedroom is on the main level and there are hardwood floors in most of the home. Taxes are $27,164. Gale Montello, Realty Connect USA, 516-978-5427.

$439,000

A block off Merrick Road and just east of Meadowbrook Parkway, this three-bedroom, two-bath Cape was built in 1949 and is on a 40-x100-foot lot. The dining room, which is off the living room through a large archway, has attractive box molding on the walls. The basement has a full-height ceiling and two egresses. Taxes are $13,962. Gregory Girgenti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-897-3232

RECENTLY SOLD

$809,000

Address Kenny Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1948

Lot size .14 acre

Taxes $11,832

+/- list price -$10,000

Days on market 107

$532,500

Address Shaw Drive

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2

Built 1962

Lot size .14 acre

Taxes $14,647

+/- list price -$117,500

Days on market 160

$380,000

Address Parkwood Drive

Style Extended ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1951

Lot size .13 acre

Taxes $9,770

+/- list price -$19,990

Days on market 49

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 132

Price range $339,000 to $2,330,000

Tax range $9,208 to $46,561