Merrick’s most expensive home, known locally as Casa Blanca, is set for a sealed-bid auction with a suggested opening bid of $1.99 million — 33% off the original asking price of $2.95 million. Bids for the modern, waterfront, six-bedroom, six-bath, 6,000-square-foot home at 2971 Shore Dr. are due by 4 p.m., Aug. 13.

“Instead of attending a physical event, which is a little bit difficult to do given COVID, bidders can submit written offers any time leading up to the deadline. Potential buyers can arrange to view the house ahead of time,” said Misha Haghani, owner of Paramount Realty USA, in New York, which is conducting the auction. “The seller will review bids and accept one if he wishes. The property will be sold to the highest bidder at or above the reserve price. Below the reserve price, it’s up to the seller whether or not to accept any bids.”

Haghani said there's more demand for this property as New York City residents are looking to move to areas that offer more space and recreation. “Given the pool, hot tub and waterfront, this home is like the ultimate playground. It feels like Miami in Merrick,” he added.

The owner bought the property in 2015 for about $1.4 million and renovated the interior with a full smart home system, imported stone and tile flooring, new eat-in kitchen and a marble Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom, as well as a backyard saltwater infinity pool, new bulkhead and Jet-Ski lifts.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bidders should register at www.prusa.com. Contact them to arrange a tour at 212-867-3333.

Listing price: $2,249,000; taxes, $3,159 (monthly), $37,911 (annually); school district: Bellmore-Merrick; 45 min by train to Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Listing agent: Misha Haghani, Paramount Realty USA, 212-867-3333