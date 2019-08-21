A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch in the Gables section of Merrick is on the market for $568,000.

Dating back to the mid-1920's, the Gables is a historic community of California-style homes that was developed in part by William Fox, who founded the Fox Film Corporation, and attracted movie stars who were working on the East Coast.

"These houses are perfect for someone looking for something unique and for something with character," says listing agent Evan Mogelefksy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The 1,595-square-foot stucco home has an open floor plan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and front sitting room. The 60-by-100-foot lot includes a backyard with a mahogany deck and a semi in-ground pool.