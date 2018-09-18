Sellers Susan and Steve Lewis

Community Merrick

Asking price $849,000

The basics A three-bedroom, three-bath high-ranch on a 0.23-acre waterfront lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront home on nearby Frankel Boulevard is listed for $989,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, 3½-bath home on Cheryl Road closed July 2 for $750,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $16,015

Time on the market Since Aug. 18

Listing agent The Lewises are selling on their own and can be reached at 516-546-3095.

Why it’s for sale Susan, 71, a retired real estate broker, and Steve, 72, a retired schoolteacher, say they will be relocating to Florida.

The Lewises bought their 2,064-square-foot waterfront home in 2002 and haven't stopped making improvements. Susan says:

“When we first walked in, we saw this beautiful water view through the windows along the back of the house. We were looking to buy a home that made us feel like we were always on vacation. We loved the view immediately. When you look out, there’s a nature preserve across the way. Nothing’s built there. It’s just trees, tall grass, egrets, great heron and swan families. It’s really beautiful. We enjoy motor boating and kayaking and have had great family parties here with everyone out on the water. During superstorm Sandy, we didn’t get any water in the house. The only damage was loss of shrubs. There’s 58 feet of bulkheading. . . . The back of the house is dramatic. When we redid the kitchen and took down walls in 2011, it became an open floor plan. We changed the lines of our roof and gave the room a high-ceiling cathedral-look. We also installed new cabinetry, new appliances, a granite counter and radiant heat flooring. The bathrooms are new and so is the central air conditioning. We added a beautiful all-season room off the master bedroom.”