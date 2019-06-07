Sellers Kevin and Lauren Garthwaite

Community Middle Island

Asking price $354,900

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath ranch on a 0.83-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on East Bartlett Road is listed for $399,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 0.22-acre lot on Raymond Avenue sold Dec. 27 for $335,000

Taxes with no exemptions $9,173

Time on the market Since April 7

Listing agent Geri and George Ertle, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Setauket, 631-379-8157

Why it’s for sale Kevin, 31, an account manager at a national landscaping company, and Lauren 31, a staff accountant at Jake's 58 casino, say they want to move closer to family but will be staying on Long Island.

The Garthwaites bought their home in 2015 with an eye on the sizable backyard that came with it. Kevin says:

“We bought this home because with four dogs, we wanted space. It’s a big piece of land. Two sides of the yard back up to woods. There’s actually a gate in the fence if you wanted to do some hiking. We have an above-ground pool and a shed. I did a lot of clearing in the yard. It’s very open …. We did work inside, too. We changed a wall between the kitchen and dining room and made a half wall. Except for one room, there’s finished hardwood floors throughout. The one room with carpet has hardwood underneath. There’s common space between the living room and dining room; great for entertaining. We have Thanksgiving here with 20 plus people for a sit-down dinner. The dining room connects to a den and the den connects to a Florida room. We use it for three seasons, though it does have electric heat. The deck is off the kitchen and has built-in seating and planters. Everyone from guests to possible home buyers say the backyard is like a park. We’re going to miss this place terribly. It’s the first house we bought. It was perfect for what we needed at the time.”