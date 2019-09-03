Seller Gale Yurman

Community Middle Island

Asking price $353,600

The basics A two-bedroom, two-bathroom free-standing home with an attached one-car garage in Birchwood at Spring Lake, a 773-unit complex with a mix of attached condos and free-standing homes.

The competition A two-bedroom, two-bathroom free-standing home with a two-car garage on Philip Lane is listed for $379,900.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom unit on Kate Circle sold June 12 for $455,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,224, plus a $473 per-month HOA fee

Time on the market Since May 16

Listing agent Tom Annunziato, Coach Realtors, Mount Sinai, 516-528-4658

Why it’s for sale Yurman, 80, who is retired from the investment department at AT&T, says she’s moving closer to her sons in Florida while she can still “think, talk and walk.”

Yurman and her late husband bought their home in 1998. She says:

“When my husband and I bought our home, we got every upgrade except for one, a gas fireplace. We got the bay window for the kitchen, the fieldstone front exterior, an electric awning over the backyard patio and ceramic tile, to name a few. I take such good care of this property. My friends ask me if I l actually live here because it always looks like a model home. You can see yourself reflection in my tub. I have an appliance service contract that’s paid up through, I think, April…..I like to see kids playing and the school buses come through. The community has a social committee and plan parties for holidays with catering and a live band. It’s very nice. In addition, we have 30 different clubs you can join. Plus, we have a large group of folks who play cards or Mahjong. It’s your choice to join activities or not. We have two indoor pools, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, boccie courts, an eight-hole golf course, and they’re all freebies. There’s a nominal fee for a guest to play golf. I’m going to miss this place and the lifestyle.”