THE SCOOP With wooded landscapes, sprawling horse properties and acres of open space, Middle Island offers a rustic country setting. “It’s a great place for people to enjoy the great outdoors and get away from technology,” says Gail Lynch-Bailey, president of the Middle Island Civic Association. “It’s pretty enchanting.”

The area, she adds, is also undergoing something of a renaissance. At the center of the hamlet's revitilization was a recently-constructed 123-unit affordable and supportive housing development, aptly named Renaissance Village. The $52-million project, with 10 apartment buildings developed by Concern for Independent Living, features 50 units for the homeless and those with disabilities.

The development, at the intersection of the hamlet’s main crossroads of routes 25 and 21, has sparked interest in the surrounding land, Lynch-Baily says. A new 7-11 and gas station will open at the northeast corner of the intersection, replacing a long-blighted property.

Also at the intersection is the Longwood Public Library, which underwent a renovation that was completed in 2015, updating the entire building and adding square footage. The library, which opened a children’s garden in May, has been “a great community resource for everybody,” Lynch-Bailey says.

Residents recently passed a $39.1-million Capital Improvement Plan to make various improvements at campuses within the Longwood Central School District. Construction is also under way on a new 24,472-square-foot firehouse for the Middle Island Fire Department.

Lynch-Bailey says there are parcels ripe for mixed-use development, including the former K-Mart property across from Artist Lake. A new storage facility is soon coming to the area, and an application was recently submitted to reconstruct a new bar and grill at the site of the old Wellington Inn on Middle Country Road.

“We’re marching forward, and we’re really happy about recent developments,” Lynch-Bailey says.

Home prices in the area typically range from around $300,000 to just under $500,000, says Shawn Hough, owner/broker of H&G Realty in Middle Island. The area, he adds, features many ranches, starter Colonials and horse properties with some lots exceeding an acre, Hough says.

Centrally located and roughly 15 miles north of Smith Point Beach, Middle Island offers residents the ability to “live in the country and at the same time be able to easily access areas like Manhattan or the Hamptons,” says Town of Brookhaven council member Michael Loguercio. “You can still buy a home in Middle Island with plenty of land surrounded by woods, and within a couple of minutes you can be at some of the best shopping centers around.”

The area is home to a portion of the 6,000-acre Rocky Point Preserve, Cathedral Pines County Park, Prosser Pines Country Park, and Bartlett Pond Park, which features veteran monuments and a community garden.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 38 condos on the market ranging in price from $79,990 to $419,900 and six co-ops from $69,900 to $144,900.

SALES PRICE

Between July 1, 2017 and July 11, 2018, there were 89 home sales with a median sale price of $260,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $90,000 and the high was $535,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 92 home sales with a median sale price of $258,000. The price range was $100,000 to $442,000.





SCHOOLS

Most students attend Longwood High School.



OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven

Area: 8.3 square miles

ZIP code: 11953

Population: 10,483

Median age: 42.0

Median household income: $68,931

Median home value: $250,000

LIRR to NYC: from Port Jefferson, 103 to 117 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $391

School district: Longwood

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI





RECENTLY SOLD

$218,000

Pine Cone St.

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1959

Lot size: 75x125

Taxes: $6,513

Reduced: $1,990

Days on the market: 94

$350,000

Middle Island Blvd.

Style: Farm Ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1953

Lot size: 1 acre

Taxes: $9,826

Reduced: $29,900

Days on the market: 129

$385,000

Redbud Ct.

Style: Victorian

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1999

Lot size: .52 acres

Taxes: $11,544

Reduced: 291

Days on the market:

NOW ON THE MARKET

$299,000

This ranch, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, includes a living room with hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and an unfinished basement. The .22-acre property also includes an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $7,872. William Tart and Shawn Hough, H&G Realty, 631-345-5600

$319,990

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch has been fully updated within the last five years and offers a living room, dining room, granite eat-in kitchen and lower-level family room. The .25-acre property also has an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $10,373. Chris Capitelli, Exit Realty Achieve, 631-428-6733



$459,990



This four-bedroom Colonial, with 2-1/2 bathrooms, boasts an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a full bath and a finished basement. The .56-acre also has a detached 3-1/2-car garage. Taxes: $17,056. Gail Carillo and Laura Delaosa, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-767-2158

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 39

Price range $199,900-$499,999

Tax range $6,485-$17,056