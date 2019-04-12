A Lattingtown home once owned by Mike Francesa, who co-hosted WFAN's popular "Mike and the Mad Dog" sports radio show, is on the market for $1.795 million.

The seven-bedroom, 4-1/2-bathroom Colonial, built in 1998, has a living room, sunroom and master suite with fireplaces. It sits on 4 acres with a pool, tennis court and large outdoor entertaining space.

Francesa bought the property in 1999 and sold it in 2018, according to property records.

"Mike and the Mad Dog," which Francesa co-hosted with Chris Russo, ran for nearly 20 years on WFAN before ending in 2008.

The 4.1-acre property is listed with Maureen Polye of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.