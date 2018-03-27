A Mill Neck home listed $2.595 million was named Westerleigh by William Loeb Jr., Theodore Roosevelt’s personal secretary because it sat west of Sagamore Hill, the president’s summer White House in Oyster Bay.

“My understanding is that there was a telegraph system linking the two estates,” says listing agent Kate Callan of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Loeb was a mayor of Mill Neck, says Callan. He served as Roosevelt’s personal secretary, the precursor to the position of White House chief of staff, from 1901 to 1909.

The 4.5-acre property, which sits across the road from Oyster Bay Harbor, includes a main house, built in 1913, with seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, and a separate five-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage. There is also an in-ground pool, a six-stall horse barn with a paddock and a pond.